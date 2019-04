Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will deliver a speech at the 12th session of the Russian-Arab Business Council in Moscow.

Sergei Lavrov is also taking part in the event's plenary session, titled 'The Development Prospects of Russian-Arab Relations', which is being held at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall.

The slogan of the two-day council session and the accompanying fourth international ‘Arabia-Expo 2019' exhibition is: "Russia — Arab World: time to cooperate for a common future".

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.