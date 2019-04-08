March Against Quebec's Gov't Secularism Bill Takes Place in Montreal - Reports

Journal du Montreal newspaper reported that Islamic hijab, Christian cross, and Sikh dastaar fell under the ban.
The newspaper noted that thousands of people, primarily representatives of the Muslim community and various religious minorities took part in the march.
L'alliance orientale contre les lois québécoises.— Alexandre Cormier-D. (@acormierd) April 7, 2019
Qu'est-ce qui retient ces sympathiques personnes de retourner vivre paisiblement leurs religions dans leurs pays d'origine?#polqc pic.twitter.com/mi7F4ORIP2
According to protesters, the bill promotes Islamophobia, as well as discriminates against women wearing hijabs.
