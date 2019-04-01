NATO Ships Enter Georgia’s Poti Sea Port - Georgian Interior Ministry

"NATO ships and two ships of the Georgian coast guard, Dioskuria and Ochamchire, will hold joint military exercises. The drills will also be attended by vessels of the Netherlands, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria," the press service of the border police said in a statement.
Last week, NATO said that it deployed a group of vessels to the Black Sea for participating in the Sea Shield exercise and working with partners from Georgia and Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that the military buildup of the alliance near Russia's state borders could boost the potential risks of provoking a military confrontation.
