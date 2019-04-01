NATO Ships Enter Georgia’s Poti Sea Port - Georgian Interior Ministry

TBILISI (Sputnik) – Warships of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) entered Georgia’s Poti Sea Port, the Georgian Interior Ministry said Monday.

"NATO ships and two ships of the Georgian coast guard, Dioskuria and Ochamchire, will hold joint military exercises. The drills will also be attended by vessels of the Netherlands, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria," the press service of the border police said in a statement.

© AFP 2019 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU Russian Navy Ships Escort NATO Warships in Black Sea - MoD

During the visit, SNMG2 Commander Boudewijn Boots will meet with the head of the coast guard of Georgia.

Last week, NATO said that it deployed a group of vessels to the Black Sea for participating in the Sea Shield exercise and working with partners from Georgia and Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that the military buildup of the alliance near Russia's state borders could boost the potential risks of provoking a military confrontation.