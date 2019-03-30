Register
07:02 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., headquarters seen in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Canada’s Ex-Justice Minister Releases Tape Recording of Trudeau Aide Pressure

    © REUTERS / Christinne Muschi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The aide sought to convince the former attorney general to opt for monetary fine over criminal conviction for SNC-Lavalin.

    Jody Wilson-Raybould, the former Justice Minister and attorney general of Canada, has released Friday a secret tape recording of a conversation that took place in December 2018 proving that Trudeau administration attempted to exert pressure on her in SNC-Lavalin case, Fox News reported.

    On the recording, Michael Wernick, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aide, can be heard saying Trudeau is "determined, quite firm" to avoid criminal prosecution of the company that could put 9,000 jobs at risk, the report says.

    Wernick also can be heard saying it's not good for Wilson-Raybould to be at "loggerheads" with the prime minister.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 18, 2019.
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Third Top Official Steps Down to Avoid Aftermath of Trudeau's Corruption Scandal
    The aide said that Trudeau feels the government has to do "everything it can" to save 9,000 jobs of people working at SNC-Lavalin. Should the company face criminal prosecution and be convicted, it will no longer be able to receive government contracts, Fox says. Trudeau was urging Wilson-Raybould to opt for a legal option known as "deferred prosecution," under which a company pays a fine but avoids criminal conviction.

    "I think he is going to find a way to get it done one way or another. He's in that kind of mood. I wanted you to be aware of that," Wernick is heard saying.

    In response, Wilson-Raybould can be heard saying that this kind of pressure is "entirely inappropriate," calling it a "political interference."

    Wernick responded by saying that Trudeau is mulling bringing in Wilson-Raybould to consult with her on the issue, adding that "this is not interference."

    Wilson-Raybould was removed from her position as attorney general as a part of Trudeau's Cabinet reshuffle in January. She says she believes she lost her job because she did not surrender to "sustained" pressure from the Administration.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trudeau: There Was Never Any Inappropriate Pressure Placed on Ex-Justice Minister
    In her written submission released with the tape, the former attorney general says she only took the "extraordinary and otherwise inappropriate step" of recording the conversation secretly, because she feared the conversation to exceed ethical boundaries and wanted to have hard evidence.

    "This is something that I have never done before this phone call and have not done since," she wrote.

    Trudeau weighed in the case of SNC-Lavalin, a construction company entangled in several criminal proceedings from earlier years. Trudeau, who considers the company vital to Canadian economy, sought to keep it afloat. However, the scandal surrounding the issue has severely threatened Trudeau's chances in the fall election and has already led to the resignation of two ministers and two Trudeau's aides.

    Related:

    SNC-Lavalin Case Hits Trudeau's Progressive, Transparent Minister Image - Prof
    Canadian PM Trudeau Rejects Calls to Resign Over SNC-Lavalin Case
    Canadian Opposition Urges PM Trudeau to Resign Over SNC-Lavalin Affair - Report
    Author on SNC-Lavalin Scandal: Whole Affair Raises Issue of Corruption in Canada
    Tags:
    conversation, recording, pressure, corruption, SNC-Lavalin, Justin Trudeau, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse