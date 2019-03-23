EXTREMELY GRAPHIC VIDEO Shows Man Stab Priest During Mass in Montreal

On 22 March, a man stabbed a priest during a morning mass at Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal, Canada. The clergyman's upper body was slightly injured in the attack, CBC News reported.

A video of a man attacking and wounding a Montreal priest at Saint Joseph's Oratory during the morning mass has emerged online.

The footage displays the moment of the assault — it occurs when Father Claude Grou is performing mass. He is stabbed by a man wearing a black outfit and a white baseball cap. When the priest notices the knife that the man is holding in his hand, he attempts to flee, albeit, unsuccessfully. The attacker then knocks out 77-year-old Father Claude Grou and stabs him.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.