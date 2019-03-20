Register
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, waves to supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, early Monday, June 25, 2018. Erdogan won Turkey's landmark election Sunday, the country's electoral commission said, ushering in a new system granting the president sweeping new powers which critics say will cement what they call a one-man rule

    WaPo Slammed for Erdogan's Op-Ed Comparing NZ Gunman to Daesh Terrorists

    © AP Photo / Presidency Press Service
    301

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been using the terrifying footage of the Christchurch attack during his campaign rallies to denounce anti-Muslim sentiments in the world.

    The Washington Post was blasted on Wednesday for giving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a platform in the wake of the New Zealand mass shooting, as he used video of the attack during his election campaign rallies in Turkey.

    READ MORE: Turkey Will Not Allow Istanbul to Transform Into Constantinople — Erdogan

    The newspaper published an op-ed by Erdogan titled “The New Zealand killer and the Islamic State are cut from the same cloth”, in which he argued that “the terrorists may have different ideologies but their attitudes are eerily similar”.

    Social media users and news editors suggested that President Erdogan was using the mass shooting that killed 50 Muslims to boost his image ahead of upcoming elections in Turkey:

    In a parallel development, Erdogan faced criticism from New Zealand and Australia after he blasted the two countries for sending troops to Turkey in the World War I Gallipoli campaign, claiming that their motive was anti-Islam-oriented.

    READ MORE: Aussie PM Summons Turkish Envoy Over Erdogan's 'Reckless' Remarks on NZ Massacre

    He then warned that anyone who comes to Turkey with anti-Muslim sentiments would be sent back in coffins:

    "They are testing us from 16,500 km away, from New Zealand, with the messages they are giving from there. This isn’t an individual act, this is organised. […] Your grandparents came here… and they returned in caskets. Have no doubt we will send you back like your grandfathers", Erdogan said.

    His incendiary remarks caused trouble for Turkish Ambassador to Australia Korhan Karakoc, who was summoned by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

    “Remarks have been made by  Turkish President Erdogan that I consider highly offensive to Australians, and highly reckless in this very sensitive environment. They are offensive because they insult the memory of our Anzacs and they violate the pledge that is etched in the stone at Gallipoli. I do not accept the excuses that have been offered for those comments", Morrison said, adding that he was considering taking further action against Ankara.

    A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him driving in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Handout
    Erdogan Confirms New Zealand Shooting Suspect Visited Turkey Twice
    In addition, Erdogan landed in hot water for using the video of the attack, which New Zealand has been trying to have removed from the internet. New Zealand’s foreign minister is planning to confront Erdogan over his remarks and the use of the footage during his trip to Turkey later this week.

    The developments come five days after a 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, livestreamed his shooting attack on two Christchurch mosques that claimed the lives of 50 Muslims.

    The perpetrator, who is said to have wanted to “take revenge” for Europeans killed in terror attacks committed by Muslims, was charged with murder and ordered to remain in custody until 5 April.

