Register
23:26 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh fighter

    Daesh Issues Call for ‘Vengeance’ Following New Zealand Mosque Massacre

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After nearly half a year of silence, Daesh spokesman Abu Hassan al-Mujahir posted a new message on social media Monday calling for Muslims to “take vengeance for their religion” in response to the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 50 Muslims last Friday.

    A 44-minute recorded message was posted on Telegram Monday from the Daesh spokesperson, who had been presumed dead, the New York Times reported. In the recording, Mujahir called for revenge killings in retaliation for the Christchurch attack on two mosques by a 28-year-old Australian gunman who himself claimed to be killing in revenge for Muslim terror attacks on Europeans.

    Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    ‘Everybody Was Shocked’: New Zealand Unites to Overcome Christchurch Massacre

    "This slaughter in those two mosques is no more than another tragedy among past and coming tragedies, which will be followed by scenes of force that reach all who were tricked to living among the polytheist," Mujahir said, the UK Independent reported.

    "The scenes of death in the two mosques are enough to wake the sleep and incite the supporters of the caliphate who live there, to take vengeance for their religion and for sons of their Ummah, who are killed everywhere in the world."

    It's long been the political line of Daesh that Muslims and non-Muslims cannot live side by side, so events like that in Christchurch are grist to their extremist mill.

    Since the Friday attack, New Zealand's government has raised the national security threat level, and senior officials have had national security crisis meetings, the New Zealand Herald reported. The Independent noted they're preparing for "domino effect" atrocities.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
    © Sputnik / HİKMET DURGUN
    Daesh Surrounded by SDF in Baghuz, Urges Supporters All Over World to Stage Attacks in Its Defence - Reports

    Meanwhile in Syria, Daesh is slowly losing its final stronghold in Baghuz, a small city on the Euphrates River near Syria's border with Iraq, as US airstrikes pound militant positions and Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces advance house-to-house through a network of booby traps, landmines and ambuscades.

    "This is not a victory announcement, but a significant progress in the fight against Daesh," SDF spokesperson Mustafa Bali said on Twitter. "The battles are not yet over. There are still some pockets next to the river. Some of the terrorists have taken their children as human shields. There are intermittent clashes."

    In Mujahir's recording, he claims to be in Baghuz. That led the Times to raise an important question: given that Daesh leaders eschew electronic devices such as cell phones and even through couriers, how has he learned of the brutal murders in New Zealand?

    "Is he hunkered down in a house in Iraq or Syria and relying on local TV coverage?" the Times asks. "Did one of his aides bring him the news?"

    By Any Means Necessary
    © Sputnik .
    The Politics of Hate: 49 Dead in New Zealand

    Meanwhile, last week the militant group rejected the idea it was defeated and issued a call for local supporters to prepare a new uprising.

    By the "standards of this world," Daesh may seem to have been defeated, a militant who identifies himself as Abu Abdul-Azim says in the video posted on social media last week, Sputnik reported. "If we used to hold thousands of kilometers and now only a few kilometers remain, it is said that we lost. That is by the standards of this world. But the standards of the other world and almighty God are different."

    A second audio recording called on Daesh supporters to "rise against the crusaders and… take revenge for your religion," claiming the group is being subjected to a "holocaust" by the US-led coalition.

    Related:

    'Not Welcome': Swedish Municipality to Give Daesh Returnees a Cold Shoulder
    Russian Security Services: Daesh Picked N Afghanistan as New Centre of Caliphate
    US Envoy Says Daesh Down to Few Hundred Fighters Amid Fight in Baghouz
    Tags:
    Islamism, islamophobia, besieged city, message, massacre, revenge, Daesh, New Zealand, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse