The spacecraft is set to deliver Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and two NASA astronauts, Christina Koch and Nick Hague, to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Expedition 59-60.

On Thursday, 14 March, a Soyuz MS-12 crew vehicle with Alexei Ovchinin, Christina Koch and Nick Hague aboard, is set to take off from Baikonur Cosmodrome, located in Kazakhstan. The launch will be the beginning of the first manned space mission of 2019.

The spacecraft is expected to deliver the crew to the ISS in about six hours.

FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE