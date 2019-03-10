Register
11:14 GMT +310 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dawn at International Space Station

    Alcohol Smell on ISS Began Dissipating After Crew Dragon Undocked - Source

    © Photo: Roscosmos/ Sergey Ryazanskiy
    World
    Get short URL
    114

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The smell of isopropyl alcohol on the International Space Station (ISS) that appeared after the arrival of US unmanned spacecraft Crew Dragon last week, has started to dissipate since the demo capsule undocked from the station, a source in the Russian rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

    "Samples of air in the station's atmosphere, taken after the Dragon 2 [Crew Dragon] spacecraft undocked [from the ISS], have shown that the isopropyl alcohol concentration has started to fall, which proves the theory that the Dragon 2 spacecraft itself was the source of increased [isopropyl] concentration", the source said.

    The source added that air purification systems were still on at the ISS.

    SpaceX Crew Dragon
    CC0
    ISS Astronauts Meet SpaceX Ship Crew After Historic Docking (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Another source in the industry told Sputnik on 5 March that air analysers had recorded a high concentration of isopropyl in the air circulating within the ISS soon after the Crew Dragon docked with it on 3 March. After the ISS crew turned on air purification systems, the isopropyl concentration dropped from 6 milligrams per cubic meter to 2 milligrams. Before the Crew Dragon arrived, the isopropyl concentration had not exceeded 0.1 milligrams per cubic meter.

    However, a different source in the industry told Sputnik earlier in the week that the high concentration of isopropyl initially registered did not pose a threat to the crew members' health but might have a negative impact on the station's equipment.

    READ MORE: US Unmanned Spacecraft Dragon 2 Undocks From International Space Station — NASA

    The Crew Dragon left the station and successfully returned to Earth on 8 March.

    The Canadarm 2 reaches out to grapple the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and prepare it to be pulled into its port on the International Space Station. Robotics officers at Mission Control, in the Johnson Space Center Houston Texas will command the Canadarm2 robotic arm to maneuver Dragon to its installation position at the Earth-facing port of the Harmony module where it will reside for the next five weeks.
    © Flickr/ NASA Johnson
    Alcohol Mystery: ISS Crew Registers High Level of Isopropyl After Dragon 2 Docking - Source
    Isopropyl alcohol is a colourless liquid with a strong smell, used in cosmetics, household chemicals, perfumes and medicine as a sanitizing agent. Prolonged contact with increased concentrations of isopropyl alcohol fumes may provoke headaches along with eye and respiratory irritation.

    The current ISS crew is comprised of Russian cosmonaut and Commander Oleg Kononenko, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, and US astronaut Anne McClain.

    Related:

    ISS Crew Registers High Level of Isopropyl After Dragon 2 Docking - Source
    ISS Astronauts Meet SpaceX Ship Crew After Historic Docking (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    SpaceX Dragon 2 Successfully Docks With ISS - NASA
    Trump Congratulates NASA, SpaceX on Successful Dragon 2 Launch to ISS (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    spacecraft, space, Dragon 2, International Space Station, Roscosmos, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse