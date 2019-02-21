Zurich Denies Talks With Guaido on Freezing Venezuelan Officials' Bank Accounts

"There was no contact between Mr Gauido and President Maurer", Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said as quoted by Swissinfo media outlet.
The statement comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido said on 20 February that the Venezuelan opposition was discussing the possibility of freezing accounts of the Venezuelan government in banks in Switzerland with the country's leadership, adding that he had discussed the issue with Maurer.
The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela escalated on 23 January when Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's reelection of President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and some other countries, including Brazil. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.
