Saudi Crown Prince Agrees to Release Over 2,100 Pakistani Prisoners - Islamabad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners being held in the country, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

"HRH Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to Prime Minister Imran Khan's request," Qureshi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Geo TV broadcaster, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners detained in Saudi jails during his meeting with the crown prince this weekend.

The crown prince on Sunday started his tour of South Asia and China with a two-day visit to Pakistan, where Riyadh and Islamabad signed agreements worth $20 billion.