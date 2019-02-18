Saudi Crown Prince Agrees to Release Over 2,100 Pakistani Prisoners - Islamabad

"HRH Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to Prime Minister Imran Khan's request," Qureshi wrote on Twitter.
The crown prince on Sunday started his tour of South Asia and China with a two-day visit to Pakistan, where Riyadh and Islamabad signed agreements worth $20 billion.
