Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi are holding a press conference after a meeting in Moscow.

Bilateral cooperation and a number of Middle Eastern affairs, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Syria crisis and the situation in Yemen were at the top of the meeting's agenda.

The talks are a continuation of the regular dialogue between the two countries on various contemporary issues.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.