Six Storey Apartment Building Reportedly Collapses in Istanbul (PHOTOS)

The incident occurred Wednesday in the Maltepe district of the Turkish capital. According to the channel NTV, a rescue operation is underway.

NTV reported, however, that the building has 12 flats, and some people could be buried under the wreckage. According to the outlet, at least one person is dead and 4 more are injured. At the moment there is no official data about the causes of the collapse.

BREAKING: A Six story apartment building collapses in the Maltepe district of Istanbul's Asian part of the city.

Major rescue operation underway for trapped people under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/Zz5njugnlp — News_Executive (@News_Executive) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Police and firefighters are at the scene of the incident, trying to clear the debris in search of potential victims.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW