Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Reports of Russian Military Presence in Venezuela

"Fear sees danger everywhere. Of course not," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked whether it was true that Russian military were protecting Maduro in Venezuela.
The Reuters news agency reported on Friday citing sources that Russian private military contractors flew into Venezuela to help guard Maduro amid ongoing protests in the country. Russian Ambassador in Caracas Vladimir Zaemsky told Sputnik that the report was "another hoax."
Russia, China, Mexico, Uruguay and other countries, on their part, have expressed support for Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president, with Moscow expressing readiness to act as a mediator in the conflict between the government and the opposition.
