Tehran Lambasts US 'Illegal' Arrest of Iranian Journalist as 'Inhumane'

A US-born journalist for Iran's Press TV has been arrested at St Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday, according to the reporter's family and friends.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi has slammed the "illegal" arrest of the journalist, working for the country's English-language Press TV, and demanded her immediate release. Tehran has also condemned the "inhumane treatment of her in jail in Washington."

"We denounce the move by the US, which detained Marziyeh Hashemi illegally and inhumanely. The US' actions with regad to her are a direct violation of human rights," the official website quoted the spokesman as saying. He specified that the journalist "has been unable to contact anyone for two days," while the attitude toward her after the detention insults her as a Muslim.

