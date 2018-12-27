Kneissl's Visit to Russia Postponed After Spy Scandal - Russian Ambassador

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Moscow and Vienna have not been negotiating possible dates of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl's visit to Russia, which was postponed over the recent spy scandal, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lubinsky told Sputnik.

"The ball is in Austria's court. No specific arrangements have been made so far to agree upon possible dates of this visit," Lubinsky said.

Commenting on the spying scandal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the accusations were unfounded, while Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen urged the sides not to dramatize the situation.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on November 9 that a retired army colonel had been held for allegedly leaking military secrets to Moscow for 26 years. Kneissl canceled her planned trip to Russia but clarified later that her trip had been postponed and would take place later.

Moscow in response expressed a protest to Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Aigner over the accusations.