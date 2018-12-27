Kneissl's Visit to Russia Postponed After Spy Scandal - Russian Ambassador

"The ball is in Austria's court. No specific arrangements have been made so far to agree upon possible dates of this visit," Lubinsky said.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on November 9 that a retired army colonel had been held for allegedly leaking military secrets to Moscow for 26 years. Kneissl canceled her planned trip to Russia but clarified later that her trip had been postponed and would take place later.
Moscow in response expressed a protest to Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Aigner over the accusations.
