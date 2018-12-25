Erdogan Ready to Visit Russia Soon, Putin Has No Immediate Plans to Meet

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was planning to visit Moscow to discuss the US decision to disengage troops from Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan has revealed his plans to visit Russia within the next few days and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow, for its part, said that a meeting with Erdogan in coming days is currently not on Putin's agenda, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Erdogan's announcement comes after Turkey stated earlier in the day that its army was ready to start a military operation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River against the Kurdish forces at the earliest opportunity.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that Turkey would postpone the operation until the complete pullout of the US forces from Syria, which recently was announced by US President Donald Trump.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organisations. Russia, along with Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.