Russian President Putin Holds Presser After G20 Summit in Argentina (VIDEO)

The long-awaited talks between Putin and his US counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 summit were cancelled by Donald Trump over Russia's seizure of Ukrainian naval vessels that illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. When commenting on the incident, Putin called it a provocation ahead of the Ukrainian presidential election.

During the press conference Putin said that he had an on-the-go meeting with Trump and answered his questions related to Kerch Strait incident briefly. He noted that Trump has own position on the incident — different from Russian one and added that he informed the US leader about Russian point of view.

Putin also noted that he hopes that meeting with Trump to be held when American side is ready. He added that he regrets missing out on the full-fledged meeting with Trump which, he said, is long overdue. Putin said that he sets no preconditions for potential meeting with Trump.

Russian President also commented on the relations between Russia an the United Kingdom, saying that London compares Russia to a terrorist organisation to "score points" among UK voters. He noted that he hopes that Moscow and London will be able to set on the path of positive development of bilateral relations as soon as possible.

Speaking on the topic of Kerch Strait incident, the President of Russian Federation said that Russia plans to present the evidence of Kiev's provocative actions in Black Sea down in form of legal documents. He added that the exchange of the detained in the incident Ukrainian sailors was not discussed, as Ukraine had not suggested i,t and added that the investigation was under way.

