'Violent Events': Mexico to Deport Hundreds of Migrants Who Stormed US Border

Thousands of people from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador who are trying to cross the Mexican border into the United States say they are fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their home countries.

Mexico will deport up to 500 migrants who tried to storm the US border, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the group was detained while attempting to "violently" and "illegally" cross the Mexican-US border on Sunday, forcing US border guards to use tear gas to keep them away.

© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa WATCH: Migrants Storm US-Mexico Border, Rubber Bullets Fired by Border Control

The ministry added that "far from helping their objectives," the migrants' actions had violated the legal migration framework and could have led to a "serious incident."

Several video clips uploaded online on Sunday show Central American migrants attempting to force their way into US territory after Washington closed the border checkpoint between the Mexican border town of Tijuana and San Diego, California.

The ministry warned that those identified as having taken part in these "violent events" would be deported immediately.

The section of the border the migrants are attempting to cross is reinforced with an actual wall.

The Pentagon deployed 5,900 troops at the southern border to deter migrants from crossing it. The White House allowed the soldiers to use lethal force against illegal aliens if needed in an order signed late on Tuesday.

Tensions in the Mexican border town of Tijuana have been running high since thousands of migrants arrived there earlier this month after trekking more than 2,500 miles from Central America.

However, they may now have to wait for months to see if their asylum applications are accepted by the US now that President Trump has pledged to keep the would-be migrants in Mexico pending a court decision on each application.