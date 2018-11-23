Serbia Can Count on China's Support in Row With Kosovo – Envoy

"Serbia can count on China’s support," Chinese Ambassador Li Manchang was quoted as saying by the Serbian president’s office.
The diplomat promised to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang about the events, adding the Kosovo police inclusion followed "the well-known scenario of attacks on Serbian integrity."
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, on his part, said that Serbia "has never been in a worse situation despite repeated calls for peace and stability." He accused NATO, which leads a peacekeeping force in North Kosovo, of lying about Kosovo police pushing north.
Kosovo, an Albanian-dominated region, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but it has not been recognized internationally. Its ethnic Serb-majority northern areas are run by Serb authorities under a 2013 Brussels deal.
