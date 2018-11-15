Register
21:48 GMT +3
15 November 2018
    APEC 2018

    Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture With APEC Delegates (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    World
    Denis Bolotsky
    While the final preparations are underway for the 2018 APEC summit in Papua New Guinea, and leaders are arriving in the capital Port Moresby, guests and delegates already have a chance to enjoy the host country's rich culture.

    No matter which APEC venues you visit in Port Moresby- the newly-built International Convention Center, or the Media Center in the city's indoor Aquatic complex — you'll see dozens of stalls, where local artists, souvenir factories and tour guides are promoting their products.

    Besides travelling, a good way to experience local culture is through food. Nellie Varmari from Papua New Guinea's Central Province, who greets visitors at the Convention Center, built her own coffee business — Central Mamina Coffee, from scratch. The coffee beans used by the company are sourced from farmers at the Great Papuan Plateau, where they are grown at the altitudes of 1500 to 2000 meters.

    Kimberley Tola is demonstrating handmade souvenirs by Kila Wani — from handbags made at Papua New Guinea's Manus Island where Australia recently had its immigration detention facility, to coconut shell earrings and seashell purses from the central and southern parts of the country.

    These and other entrepreneurs got support and loans from Papua New Guinea's government as part of the effort to help the nation's small and medium enterprises.

    Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for over 97% of all business and employ more than half of the workforce across the bloc's economies.

    • Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture with APEC Delegates
      Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture with APEC Delegates
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture with APEC Delegates
      Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture with APEC Delegates
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture with APEC Delegates
      Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture with APEC Delegates
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    1 / 3
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture with APEC Delegates

    Besides products and services, visitors and delegates of the APEC summit and ministerial meetings will also see the performance by local singers and dancers.

    On November 16th, which was declared a holiday, as world leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, will be arriving in Port Moresby, a cultural show will start at the local stadium.

    Papua New Guinea is the host nation of this year's APEC events, the costs of which were covered in part by other bloc members, including China and Australia. The Pacific nation has a unique culture, with about 1000 tribes living on more than 600 inhabitable islands.T

    The Asia-Pacific Economic cooperation is a bloc, which consists of 21 Pacific Rim economies. Russia joined the organization in 1989 and hosted the APEC summit in Far East city of Vladivostok in 2012.

    culture, APEC, Papua New Guinea
