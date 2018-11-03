Pacific Archipelago to Vote on Formal Autonomy From France

In a not so densely populated area, as many as 174,000 registered voters are invited to answer the referendum question.

Voters in the archipelago of New Caledonia will decide on Sunday if the French territory in the South Pacific should split from the European country, which claimed sovereignty over it in the middle of the 19th century.

The referendum is a milestone event along the lines of the archipelago's decolonization and is expected to help define New Caledonia's futures a status — as an independent country or as an extension of France.

New Caledonia, a cluster of islands, is home to about 270,000 people, of whom 174,000 are registered voters invited to answer one simple question:

"Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?"

According to opinion polls and previous election results, a majority of the non-populous archipelago would favor remaining a part of France.

The island cluster of New Caledonia, comprising the native Kanaks, people of European origins and others from Asian countries, heavily relies on France for defense, law enforcement, foreign affairs, justice and education. Yet, it has a large degree of autonomy.

New Caledonia receives about 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in French state subsidies every year, and many are worried about a potential economic crunch if the long-standing ties are severed, according to Fox News.