Lavrov: Russia Ready to Renew Dialogue With US on INF, START Treaties

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated that Russia's proposals aimed at reducing risks of military incidents in the Euro-Atlantic region were still on the table, and that Moscow remains ready to talk with its US partners about preserving the INF and New START Treaties.

"We are interested in saving [the INF] and regret the US's announced intention to withdraw from the treaty," Lavrov said, speaking at a press conference after talks with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow on Friday.

"We have expressed our readiness to discuss the present situation, but as we we understand it, the US decision is final. It will be announced officially soon, and a six-month countdown will begin, after which the decision to terminate the contract will become a reality," Lavrov lamented.

Moscow is interested in the resumption of a variety of formats on dialogue with Washington on strategic stability after the US midterms, the Russian foreign minister said.

