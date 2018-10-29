Georgia to Hold Second Round of Presidential Election - CEC

TBILISI/MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The final turnout in the presidential election that was held Georgia on Sunday has amounted to 46.74 percent, marking a slight increase compared to the 2013 presidential election, the Georgian Central Election Commission's spokeswoman, Ana Mikeladze, said.

"The turnout in the Georgian presidential election was 46.74 percent; a total of 1,637,956 people voted. The turnout in the 2013 presidential election was 45.4 percent," Mikeladze told reporters at a briefing.

Georgia will hold second round of presidential election as candidates have failed to gain required 50 percent of votes, the Georgian Election Administration said on Monday after 98 percent of votes were counted.

Salome Zourabichvili, an independent backed by the ruling Georgian Dream has received 38.6 percent, while his rival Grigol Vashadze from the main opposition party got 37.7 percent. They both qualify for the second round, according to the administration.

The polling stations have closed on October 28 at 8 p.m. local time (16:00 p.m. GMT). A total of 25 candidates took part in the election.

This presidential election in Georgia is last when the country's leader is elected directly by people. All following presidents will be chosen by a special panel consisting of 300 electors. Given these changes, the president who will be elected this year will spend six years in the office instead of five.

