Merkel: EU May Make Joint Decision to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

The leaders of Russia, France, Germany, and Turkey met in Istanbul on October 27 to discuss issues of the Syrian peace settlement. They also discussed the case of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the European Union might make a collective decision to halt all arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. At the same time, she agreed with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the decision should be made after more is known about those responsible for his death.

Macron later added that any sanctions over Khashoggi's murder should be introduced at the "European level."

Turkish President on Khashoggi Case

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier during the Istanbul Summit on Syria that Turkey has shared the results of the investigation into the murder of the Saudi journalist with other leaders in attendance.

While Erdogan praised the results of the discussions between Turkish and Saudi prosecutors working on the Khashoggi case, he also called for Saudi Arabia to reveal the individuals that issued the order to send the 18 people responsible for murdering the journalist.