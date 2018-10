The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding a meeting in New York City, on October 26, in order to discuss the political situation in Syria and the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee.

The UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to participate in the talks via video link, according to reports.

On October 24, Mistura had an open and earnest discussion on the Syrian settlement with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moualem in Damascus and pledged to brief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the results of the talks.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.