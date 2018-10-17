Canadian Police Warn of 'Incomplete' Security Checks of Illegal Migrants

Security checks on illegal migrants flooding into Canada may be "incomplete" due to the high amount of migrants from the United States, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported.
"The surge of illegal (between the ports) migration into Canada in summer 2017 placed a considerable strain on Canadian border and immigration resources. The screening of these subjects through CPIC, NCIC, Interpol and PROS — time permitting — provides an incomplete security portrait, as subjects might hold records of criminal activity within local databases of their countries of origin. The RCMP requires access to local holdings to improve the detection of previously affiliated crime/gang members attempting to illegally enter Canada," a January 2018 report said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to Trump's statement on Twitter, by welcoming migrants that are "fleeing persecution, terror & war."
