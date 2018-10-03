Hungary Urges Brussels Not to Block Gas Supplies to Europe Via Turkish Stream

“It’s clear that Western European companies are preparing for the construction of Nord Stream 2 with Gazprom, so I think there will be a serious step forward in that regard. But we would also like Central Europe to achieve this… And since Western Europe will be able to receive gas supplies via the northern route, we, Central Europe, also demand this right for ourselves. We demand that Western Europe and Brussels do not put obstacles to prevent us from using this opportunity via the South,” Szijjarto said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
READ MORE: Hungary to Continue Energy Cooperation With Russia Despite US Sanctions — FM
In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian-Hungarian trade had grown by 25 percent in the first quarter of 2018.
All comments
Show new comments (0)