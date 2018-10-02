WATCH Driver Ram Into Pedestrians in Istanbul

Turkish police have detained a man who managed to hit several people with his car, the NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
According to witnesses, the driver was initially quarreling with a woman and went berserk after a few passersby attempted to calm him down, with the driver trying to ram his vehicle through the crowd of pedestrians.
Az önce #bakırköy'de istanbul caddesi mcdonald's önünde bir sürücü kasıtlı olarak yayaları ezmeye çalıştı.Nedeni bir pezevenk kadına şiddet uyguluyor. Bunun üzerine çevredekiler tepki gösteriyor— İskender (@skender65458605) 2 октября 2018 г.
Tepki gösterenlerin elerinden öpüyorum pic.twitter.com/ioBYjfa9v1#KulübümüzİçinYanal
