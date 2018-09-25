Macron Urges Israel to Stop 'Fait Accompli Policy' Toward Palestine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel should refrain from unilateral actions and the policy of fait accompli on Palestine, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday at the UN General Assembly Session.

"What will allow solving the crisis between Israel and Palestine?… Not unilateral initiatives, not ignoring the legitimate right of Palestinians to obtain durable peace, nor underestimating the legitimate rights of the Israelis, that is, security… It is in the name of this friendship [of France with Israel] that I am calling on it to rapidly put an end to the policy of fait accompli that is threatening the very possibility of reaching a peace agreement," Macron said.

The French president stressed that the two-state solution was the only possibility for Israel and Palestine.

For decades, the two countries have been locked in an acrimonious territorial dispute, which turned into a full-fledged military conflict several times. Israel seized the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967 during the Six Day War. However, the international community does not recognize this annexation, as Palestinians also claim the city as their capital.