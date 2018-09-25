Macron Urges Israel to Stop 'Fait Accompli Policy' Toward Palestine

"What will allow solving the crisis between Israel and Palestine?… Not unilateral initiatives, not ignoring the legitimate right of Palestinians to obtain durable peace, nor underestimating the legitimate rights of the Israelis, that is, security… It is in the name of this friendship [of France with Israel] that I am calling on it to rapidly put an end to the policy of fait accompli that is threatening the very possibility of reaching a peace agreement," Macron said.
READ MORE: Riyadh to US: No Peace Plan Without East Jerusalem as Palestine Capital — Report
The French president stressed that the two-state solution was the only possibility for Israel and Palestine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)