Canadian Police Seeks to Legalize Pot for Off-Duty Officers - Reports

Canada-based police units are reviewing the possibility of including cannabis to their validated policies with regards to alcohol and drug use by off-duty officers, the Daily Hive reported.

"The RCMP is finalizing its policy surrounding the use of cannabis by its employees," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson Sgt. Tania Vaughan said in an interview with the local media. "This policy will be established to maintain public safety and a safe workplace."

She further noted that when the policy reached its final stage, a direction that outlines work standards on the non-medicinal use of cannabis to the staff would be handed.

According to Vaughan, it is a requirement that RCMP officers are “fit for duty when reporting for work, which includes not being impaired by alcohol or any other type of drug.”

At the same time, Vancouver Police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette said that though every police agency would have their own HR policy, the officers would receive be trained online via the Canadian Police Knowledge Network (CPKN).

As part of the training, the officers will learn about the up-to-date research connected to cannabis and its effects on human health.