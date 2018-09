As Russia has warned planned false flag operations in Syria since late August, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that the United States, Britain and France had agreed that any use of chemical weapons by Damascus would result in a much stronger response compared to previous incidents.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting in its New York headquarters to discuss the latest developments on the situation in the province of Idlib.

The meeting was requested by Moscow so that the results of last week’s trilateral summit between the leaders of Syria's ceasefire guarantor countries could be discussed.

