Register
13:33 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People gather to fill up their jerrycans with drinking water from a charity tanker truck, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 12, 2017.

    Road to Peace in Yemen Begins Despite Houthis' Absence at Talks – UN Envoy

    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - The road to peace in Yemen has begun despite the fact that the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, had failed to arrive in Geneva for consultations, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said at a press briefing on Saturday.

    "The important aspect of the last few days is that we have started consultations. The process of beginning the road back to peace has started, not quite as we wanted, but it has begun," Griffiths stressed.

    According to the envoy, the United Nations would still have consultations with Ansar Allah.

    "We will go and we will discuss with them the fruits of what we have discussed here," Griffiths said, adding that he would be visiting Muscat for talks with the Houthis.

    READ MORE: Bus With Palmers From Mecca Ablaze in Yemen: 2 Dead, 36 Injured — Reports

    He also stated that the United Nations can start preparing for the next round of consultations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis movement in order to get prisoners released, open Sanaa airport and get humanitarian access open in the city of Taiz.

    He added that the United Nations would do what it could to accommodate the views of both parties.

    "The fact that we haven’t achieved what I wanted to achieve … is not an exception to our push towards peace. We will do what is necessary to accommodate the views of the parties," Griffiths said.

    The official concluded by saying that the UN would continue to hold consultations on Yemen, as the real solution to the conflict exists.

    "If I didn’t think, if the Secretary-General didn’t think, that there was a desire for peace and that there was a real solution, we wouldn’t be here wasting your time," Griffiths said.

    READ MORE: UN's Yemen Report ‘Strongly Suggests' Coalition May Be Guilty of War Crimes

    Yemen is engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

    Houthis' Absence in Geneva

    The UN Envoy denied claims that the Houthi delegation was not allowed to leave the Yemeni capital of Sanaa for the UN-mediated peace talks.

    "Nobody was trying to block anybody from these talks, from these consultations," Griffiths said, also expressing hope that both delegations would eventually meet for direct negotiations.

    Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Yamani, in turn, criticized the Houthis delegation for not showing up at the talks.

    "[The Houthis are] exploiting international efforts and the efforts of the Yemeni government to reach peace. They are being totally irresponsible," Yamani said at a briefing.

    Flag of Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Madrid Cancels Deal on Bombs Sale to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen Concerns - Reports
    The minister added that Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi "was keen" on the consultations to succeed.

    The UN-mediated Geneva talks on Yemen between the Houthis and the Yemeni government were to start on Thursday. However, the Ansar Allah representatives failed to show up at the talks, claiming that the Saudi-led opposition which controls the Yemeni airspace, did not allow them to leave and return peacefully. According to the opposition, Houthis were greenlighted to leave on time but did not use the opportunity.

    Related:

    Bus With Palmers From Mecca Ablaze in Yemen: 2 Dead, 36 Injured - Reports
    Yemeni Rebels Fire Missile at Saudi Arabia Injuring Troops - Reports
    Saudi-Backed Yemeni Government Blocking Houthi Plane from Reaching Peace Talks
    UN’s Yemen Report ‘Strongly Suggests’ Coalition May Be Guilty of War Crimes
    Tags:
    Yemen War, United Nations, Houthis, Martin Griffiths, Yemen, Geneva
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse