New Colombian President Calls Decision to Recognize Palestine 'Irreversible'

The decision to recognize Palestine was made by Juan Manuel Santos in the last days of his presidency and released on August 8. New Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo promised that it would be carefully examined.
"This decision is irreversible," Duque told the Caracol radio station on Monday.
Palestine has been recognized as a sovereign state by almost 140 countries. Manuel Santos was president between 2010 and 2018. He was succeeded by Ivan Duque on August 7.
