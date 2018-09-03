Register
    Russia Hopes to Normalize Relations with EU - Kremlin

    Moscow wants to see the EU prosperous, predictable and stable, the Kremlin stated, following French President Emmanuel Macron's claims that Russia was interested in seeing the EU dismantled.

    Russia is ready to begin a process to improve relations with the EU if Brussels shows the same desire, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    "Since the EU is Russia's main trade and economic partner in terms of volume, but China is stepping on its heels, then, of course… we are interested in the EU developing and being prosperous, predictable and stable," Peskov told journalists, commenting on the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron that the Russian president is dreaming of "dismantling the European Union."

    The existing 'frozen' relations between Russia and the EU hamper the interests of both sides, Peskov noted adding that Putin has repeatedly stressed Russia's interest in seeing the European Union "developing, prosperous, predictable and stable."

    "Regarding the attitude of President Putin to the EU, we regretfully state that it is not at the initiative of Russia that these relations are in such a fairly frozen state; that, it seems to us, is absolutely not in the interests of either the EU member states or Russia. Both Russia and the president have repeatedly stated that when Brussels would show such readiness, we will be ready to pursue a path towards the revitalization and normalization of relations, especially since, in some areas, these relations continue, like in terms of the energy dialogue and other topics," Peskov told reporters.

    Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron noted in an interview with Sweden's SVT broadcaster that discussions with Russia were necessary and that he respected Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming, however, that Putin dreams about "dismantling the European Union."

    READ MORE: Macron Believes EU Should Create 'New Approaches to Security with Russia'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin respects his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron too; the two leaders have rather good and constructive personal relations, enabling them to address acute issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "I would like to say that, in terms of respect, the president feels the same way. Indeed, President Vladimir Putin has established very constructive working relations and particularly good personal relations [with Macron], which enable them to discuss rather acute topics and issues on which the countries openly declare their disagreement and differences in approaches, sometimes, even diametrically opposite stances," Peskov told reporters.

    The French President has also stated that it was important for France to establish "a strategic partnership" with Russia and Turkey given that both countries were important in terms of security and needed to be tied to Europe.

    Macron urged Europe to start a new dialogue on cybersecurity, chemical weapons and other areas of security, in particular, with Russia.

