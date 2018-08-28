UK Supports South African Land Reform - PM May

Britain will back South Africa's land reform programme if it is implemented in accordance with the law, Prime Minister Theresa May said in Cape Town on Tuesday.

May further noted that she would engage in discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The UK has for some time now supported land reform. Land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process," May told reporters.

"It's an issue that I raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. I'll be talking about it with him later today."

The land reform is one of the most sensitive issues in the South Africa's post-apartheid history.

According to the country's president, who himself farms cattle on a 5,100 hectare ranch, the white community that makes up eight percent of the population "possess 72 percent of farms".

