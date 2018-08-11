Kazakh President Expects 'Historic' Caspian Sea Decision on Sunday

"During the last 20 years we have been holding talks, rather difficult ones, to agree our approaches, to solve all the issues regarding our cooperation at the Caspian Sea… I believe all issues have been agreed, we are expecting a historic decision to be made tomorrow," Nazarbayev said.
On Sunday, the leaders of the Caspian states — Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan — will meet in in the northwestern Kazakh city of Aktau to sum up the talks on the Caspian Sea's legal status.
