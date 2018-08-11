Kazakh President Expects 'Historic' Caspian Sea Decision on Sunday

AKTAU (Kazakhstan) (Sputnik) - All issued related to the interaction in and around the Caspian Sea have been agreed, a historic decision will be made on Sunday at the summit of the Caspian littoral states' leaders, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Saturday.

"During the last 20 years we have been holding talks, rather difficult ones, to agree our approaches, to solve all the issues regarding our cooperation at the Caspian Sea… I believe all issues have been agreed, we are expecting a historic decision to be made tomorrow," Nazarbayev said.

The Kazakh president explained that the talks concerned ship routes, resources, environment and trade.

On Sunday, the leaders of the Caspian states — Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan — will meet in in the northwestern Kazakh city of Aktau to sum up the talks on the Caspian Sea's legal status.