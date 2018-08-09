Israel Slams Colombia for Recognizing Palestine

"It is a slap in the face of a loyal ally that contradicts the quality of relations and the proximity of our countries and their leaders," the Embassy said in a statement on Twitter.
The decision was made by Juan Manuel Santos in the last days of his presidency and released Wednesday. New Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes promised it would be reviewed. The Israeli diplomatic mission said it was surprised and disappointed by Santos’s move and asked new Colombian authorities to reverse it.
Santos was president between 2010 and 2018. He was succeeded by Ivan Duque on Tuesday.
