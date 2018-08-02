Vietnam's Su-22 Crash Could Be Caused by Upgrade Made in Ukraine - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crash of Soviet-designed Su-22 jet of Vietnamese military that occurred in late July could have been caused by the upgrades made in Ukraine, an informed source from Vietnam told Sputnik Thursday.

The jet crashed in the north of Vietnam last Thursday, killing two pilots.

"The reason of the crash is probably the fact that the aircraft was upgraded in Ukraine in 2007 and was being serviced by non-authorized Ukrainian companies," the source said.

Su-17/22 is a variable-sweep wing fighter. These aircraft, originally developed by the JSC Sukhoi Company (then—Sukhoi Design Bureau) in the 1960s, are currently operated by military in Angola, Iran, Poland and Vietnam.