WATCH: Aeroméxico Passenger's Video Shows Terrifying Moment Plane Crashed

Dramatic footage released Wednesday by Ramin Parsa, a 32-year-old passenger on Aeroméxico flight 2431, shows the moments before and after the Embraer 190 plane suddenly crashed following takeoff.

The clip begins with the plane proceeding down the runway and taking off from Durango's Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in rainy weather Tuesday afternoon. Fifteen seconds into the footage, disaster strikes, as the plane comes crashing down.

Warning: Recording may be disturbing for some viewers.

​Before the clip cuts off, passengers can be heard yelling and calling on God. A longer version of the recording also includes passengers calling for the emergency doors to be opened.

"We were praying when we got away from the wing. Children were crying. People were burned, their hands and their feet," Parsa told NBC News on Wednesday. "It's a miracle we are alive."

​According to Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, secretary of communications and transportation for Mexico, all of the 103 passengers, including the two pilots and two flight attendants, survived the crash. Of the 103, Esparza indicated 98 were sent to various hospitals for treatment after the accident.

Mere moments after the plane hit the ground, social media was flooded with photos and videos of the crash site.

​According to local media reports, after survivors were able to exit the smoke-filled plane, many walked to a nearby highway to seek assistance. Preliminary findings have suggested that the crash was caused by weather conditions. The flight was traveling from the Mexican state of Durango to Mexico City.