BRICS Summit Kicks Off in Johannesburg, South Africa (VIDEO)

The theme of the 10th BRICS summit this year, which will be attended by the heads of state or government of the five member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is "BRICS in Africa: collaboration for inclusive growth and shared prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution."

Five emerging economies known as the BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are holding the first day of the group's anniversary summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which will last for three days, until July 27.

The highlights of the meeting's first day are the opening ceremony conducted by Dr R. Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry of South Africa and Programme Director, as well as the address by the host country's President Cyril Ramaphosa. The speech will be followed by the remarks of Brazilian President Michel Temer, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The summit is due to wrap up with a declaration comprising joint commitments by the member states for the following year.

