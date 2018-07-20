Pompeo Has 'Great Confidence' Russia Will Interfere in West's Affairs Again

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that he was highly confident that Russia would continue interfering in US elections as well as in domestic affairs of other Western states.

"I have great confidence that Russia will try to undermine Western democracy in 2017, 2018, 2019 and for an awfully long time. It is our responsibility as the leaders of the US government to do all that we can to deter them from interfering not only in election but more broadly as well," Pompeo told Fox News in an interview released on Thursday.

READ MORE: Pompeo: Trump Set Up Communications Channel With Russia in Helsinki

Since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the US authorities have been investigating on various levels the allegations about his campaign team's possible collusion with Russia, and have claimed that Moscow allegedly meddled in the election process to help Trump win against then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Moscow has never tampered with US election and stressed that no accusations against Russia have been substantiated.