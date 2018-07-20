Pompeo Has 'Great Confidence' Russia Will Interfere in West's Affairs Again

"I have great confidence that Russia will try to undermine Western democracy in 2017, 2018, 2019 and for an awfully long time. It is our responsibility as the leaders of the US government to do all that we can to deter them from interfering not only in election but more broadly as well," Pompeo told Fox News in an interview released on Thursday.
READ MORE: Pompeo: Trump Set Up Communications Channel With Russia in Helsinki
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.
Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Moscow has never tampered with US election and stressed that no accusations against Russia have been substantiated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)