Moscow Vows to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Greece

Earlier in July, Athens had decided to expel two Russian diplomats and ban two more from entering the country over alleged illegal actions that threatened the country's national security.

Actions similar to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece do not remain without consequences, said spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

"We have an understanding that the people of Greece should communicate with their Russian partners, and not suffer from dirty provocations, into which, unfortunately, Athens was dragged," Zakharova said at a briefing.

READ MORE: Expulsion of Russian Diplomats: Greece Aims to Make it Up to Trump — Belgian MP

"Unfortunately, of course, we are talking about politics. Such things do not remain without consequences, do not disappear without a trace. Of course, unfortunately, all this darkens bilateral relations, without introducing any constructive principle," she added.

© AP Photo / US Denying Arrested Russian Activist Butina Access to Diplomats - Russian Embassy

On July 11, the Greek Kathimerini newspaper reported that Athens had decided to expel two Russian diplomats and ban two more from entering the country over illegal actions that threatened the country's national security. The publication claimed that the diplomats attempted to intervene in a domestic issue, namely the changing of the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to the Republic of North Macedonia, the agreement for which was brokered by Skopje and Athens last month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has vowed to give a mirror response to Greece's move.