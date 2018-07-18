Moscow Vows to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Greece

Actions similar to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece do not remain without consequences, said spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.
"We have an understanding that the people of Greece should communicate with their Russian partners, and not suffer from dirty provocations, into which, unfortunately, Athens was dragged," Zakharova said at a briefing.
"Unfortunately, of course, we are talking about politics. Such things do not remain without consequences, do not disappear without a trace. Of course, unfortunately, all this darkens bilateral relations, without introducing any constructive principle," she added.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has vowed to give a mirror response to Greece's move.
