Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Resigns After Scandal

The founder of one of the largest American networks of pizzerias Papa John's John Schnatter's resignation took place amid a backlash over his use of a racial slur in a conference call in May. On Wednesday, the founder of Papa John's confirmed to Forbes magazine in an e-mail that he used N-word.

Papa John's International, Inc. has announced that the independent directors of the company have accepted the resignation of John H. Schnatter as Chairman of the Board, according to the company's website.

The statement also said that the new chairman of the board of directors will be appointed "in the coming weeks."

Earlier, John Schnatter has publicly apologized for using the N-word during a conference, and also he has resigned from the University of Louisville board of trustees, the university announced.

The full statement from UofL Board of Trustees chairman J. David Grissom about John Schnatter. pic.twitter.com/Sur2D7ISnO — University of Louisville (@uofl) 11 июля 2018 г.

Schnatter founded Papa John's pizzeria in 1984.