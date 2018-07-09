Yakutia to Host UNESCO-sponsored International Science Games From July 9

The 1st International Science Games, due to involve about 800 school students from 18 countries, including 600 Russian citizens, are to open on July 9 in Yakutsk, the capital of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The program of the Games includes Olympiads, academic conferences, a research paper contest, robotic technology competitions, hackathon team events to develop software packages, 3D modeling, as well as lectures and workshops with renowned scientists, researchers and cultural personalities.

Teams from schools famous for their advanced research education programs and whose students win international competitions, including Intel-ISEF events, are expected to attend.

Apart from competitions, the participants will be able to visit museums, exhibitions and tourist attractions in Yakutia. The Games' cultural program will present customs and traditions of local ethnic groups and those of all other countries involved.

The Games will make the republic's brand more popular and will also help expand the local tourist industry, according to the press service of the head of Yakutia and its government.

"This new-level intellectual event continues our large-scale work to expand international cooperation. In November 2016, the Junior Academy of Sciences of Yakutia joined the General Assembly of the International Movement for Leisure Activities in Science and Technology (MILSET — Mouvement International pour le Loisir Scientifique et Technique).

In May 2017, we hosted the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO). Last July, the Junior Academy successfully ran the 10th International Research School. We are also expecting leading foreign and federal experts on children and youth education to take part in the International Science Games and share their experience with Yakutia's educators," Minister of Education and Science of Yakutia Vladimir Yegorov said.