ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Friday Russia’s Vladimir Putin was one of the most experienced politicians in the UN General Assembly.

"Speaking about experience, there are two most experienced politicians in the UN General Assembly – I cannot think of anyone else – first one is me and the other one is Putin," he told TRT World.

Erdogan stressed they had both been in power for over a decade as presidents or prime ministers of their countries, and boasted having "good, special ties" with the Russian leader.

Erdogan said this relationship helped Russia and Turkey initiate several rounds of talks with between Syrian government and rebels within the Astana process framework, and achieve good results in the fight against "terrorists" in Syria’s Kurdish-dominated northwest.