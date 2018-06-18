Moscow, Beijing Discuss 72-Hour Visa-Free Transit for Chinese in Russian Cities

HARBIN (Sputnik) - Russia and China are currently working on an agreement to introduce a 72-hour visa-free transit stay in major Russian cities for Chinese nationals, Russian Consul General in the Chinese city of Shenyang Sergei Paltov told Sputnik.

"Visa regime is being discussed regularly between the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries, and China regularly raises the issue of further liberalizing the visa regime for Chinese citizens. There is an offer to introduce a 72-hour visa-free transit stay in major Russian cities. This issue is currently being negotiated by the ministries," Paltov said during an international trade fair in the Chinese city of Harbin.

According to the diplomat, Russia's consulate generals in China issue between 350,000 and 400,000 visas to Chinese nationals annually.

Paltov also stressed that Russia had already taken numerous measures to simplify the visa system for Chinese citizens, including the introduction of eight-day electronic visas for visiting the free port of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

The measure was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry in last August and also applies to citizens of 17 other countries, including India, Iran, Japan, Kuwait and Mexico.