Stephen Hawking's Voice to be Broadcast Into Black Hole in Space

The burial ceremony of the famous theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will be held in Westminster Abbey. After the ceremony, a recording of the scientist's voice will be beamed into space, the newspaper Cambridge News reports.

An urn with Stephen Hawking's ashes will be buried between the graves of two other famous scientists — Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

Stop By Any Time: Time Travelers Invited to Stephen Hawking's Memorial Service

In the audio recording, Hawking's words will be accompanied by music written by the composer Vangelis. The composition will be broadcast into space with the help of the European Space Agency's transmitter in Spain.

Hawking died on March 14 at the age of 76. For decades he remained the world's most famous modern physicist and at the same time struggled with an incurable disease — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.