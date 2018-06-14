Register
    'Strategic Mistake': Iranian FM Blasts Canadian Bill Limiting Ties With Tehran

    The Canadian MPs’ vote on a bill to roll back cooperation with Iran comes just as the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been voicing a desire to resume ties with Tehran.

    Iran slammed Tuesday’s vote by Canada’s House of Commons and said that Ottawa would be the first to suffer from the proposed restrictions.

    The draft, tabled by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, calls on the government to “immediately cease any and all negotiations or discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran to restore diplomatic relations.”

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the conference Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all fields held by the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Iran Wants Guarantees From EU That JCPOA Would Be Beneficial for It - Zarif
    It also describes Iran as a sponsor of “terrorism around the world” and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “listed terrorist entity.”

    To become law, the bill needs to be approved by the upper chamber of parliament, the Senate.

    Responding to the Canadian MPs, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denounced what he described as Canada’s “misconceptions and illusions” about the Islamic Republic.

    “These polices will be to Canada’s detriment and will not serve international peace and security,” he said, adding that Iran “has always been on the front line of the fight against terrorism.

    He added that without the Iranian effort and support the situation in the region would have been different.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi later went on record saying that even though the bill was still in its initial stages, its approval would; be “a strategic and major mistake entailing destructive consequences.”

    READ MORE: Canada Confirms It Started ‘Official' Talks With Iran on Renewal of Ties

    Tuesday’s vote came while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been showing willingness to resume diplomatic ties with Iran which were broken off in 2012 by the government of then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

    The development comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States was walking out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran, a decision that has been strongly criticized by other signatories to the deal, including the EU, Russia and China.

    Tags:
