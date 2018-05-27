Fans Rejoice and Despair After Real Madrid Wins Dramatic Champions League Final

The incredible play of Gareth Bale, Ronaldo's numerous trophies and a serious injury of Liverpool player Mohamed Salah after a clash with Sergio Ramos became the main topics on Twitter after the eventful Champions League match.

Real Madrid managed to outmuscle Liverpool at Dynamo Stadium in Kiev, winning Champions League for the third time in a row and for the 13th time in total.

Liverpool put severe pressure on Real Madrid for the first 25 minutes, however, the game shifted to the Spanish club after Liverpool star Mohamed Salah clashed with Real's Sergio Ramos. The Egyptian player appeared to have badly injured his shoulder or collarbone and thus had to leave the field.

Many football fans suggested that the move was intentional, expressing their discontent with the incident, also hoping that the player would recover soon in order to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt claims Mohamed Salah will be fit for World Cup after Champions League final injury https://t.co/nGYwyOOGy2 来自 @YahooSports — Anabella Triena (@TrienaAnabella) 27 мая 2018 г.

Real vs PSG ———- No Neymar

Real vs Juventus —- No Dybala

Real vs Bayern —-— No Robben

Real vs Liverpool —- No Salah



I don’t think that this is a coincidence pic.twitter.com/atK8zy528S — Fans R;B. (@liverpo21336967) 26 мая 2018 г.

Real Madrid rejoiced, as Karim Benzema opened the scoring at the beginning of the 2nd period, but four minutes later Sadio Mane tied the game for Liverpool. Then Welsh player Gareth Bale, who stepped in only for the 2nd period, managed to bag a brace, including one lucky overhead kick, securing the victory for Real Madrid.

Garth Bale gets over his England Soccer Club snub by cycling one right into the Liver Pool ball bag to win the Euro Soccer Cup for Real Salt Lake Madrid. Dumbass goaltendering from Low-risk Karius helped the EPL Spain franchise beat the Mercy Towners. pic.twitter.com/wvi2W6bJJa — Soccer Guy (@usasoccerguy) 26 мая 2018 г.

The match became a disaster for the Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karrius, who apologized for his crucial mistakes to the fans right at the stadium.

Twitter reacts as Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius makes bizarre blunder in Champions League final: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius made an unbelievable error against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday night. https://t.co/LCeF9OFefs pic.twitter.com/beSdxoBBx9 — jc m. mercado (@tianz17) 27 мая 2018 г.

There many posts were also made about the veteran player Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't score a goal himself but set up a record, becoming UEFA champion for the 5th time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom has the same number of Champions League of Barcelona.. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/s6CZRrGYFQ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@CRonaldoNews) 26 мая 2018 г.

After the match Twitter was flooded with comments from both sides — Liverpool and Real Madrid fans were eager to share their feelings. At least, some of them.

#liverpool council have just released the route of today’s champions league trophy parade. pic.twitter.com/QIxFcyYKBA — Robert Taylor (@Robtaymcfc) 27 мая 2018 г.

#uclfinal

1981:

1. Prince from England married

2. Liverpool wins the Champions League

3. The pope dies



2005:

1. Prince from England married

2. Liverpool wins theChampionsLeague

3. The pope dies



2018:

1. Prince from England gets married

2. Liverpool keeper saves the Pope — Inka (@inkkka1) 27 мая 2018 г.

Zidane’s Champions League Final Mixtape Track-List



1. No Salah (ft Ramos)

2. Not My Keeper (ft Karius)

3. Bale Me Out

4. Kroos Control (ft Moderić)

5. You’ll Never Win Again Interlude

6. Letter To Karius (ft Bale)

7. Trophies (ft Whole Squad)#UCLfinal #Liverpool

New music. — StayAwake landlord. (@DenzelLandlord) 27 мая 2018 г.

You've to feel for Liverpool 😳



Signed 47,000 Southampton players — missed one — who ended up destroying their Champions League hopes. pic.twitter.com/k3IOTCMYTT — BlameFootball (@blamefootball) 26 мая 2018 г.